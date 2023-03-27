KTU Budget moots projects to evolve solutions to civic issues

March 27, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has provided thrust on translational engineering in its annual Budget for the 2023-24 fiscal by mooting initiatives such as a roadmap to turn the State carbon-neutral, assessing driving patterns to reduce road accidents, setting up an assistive technology centre, and evolving a State-level intervention plan for mitigating water stress.

Syndicate member and chairman of the finance committee P.K. Biju presented a ₹32.29-crore deficit Budget at a meeting of the Board of Governors on the university premises on Monday. The Budget anticipates a revenue of ₹692.75 crore and an expenditure of ₹725.04 crore.

The university has given shape to a project-based learning scheme that will enable students to work on open-ended projects in various domains and design prototypes of solutions. Industry partners will mentor their learning process. The initiative, for which ₹3 crore has been earmarked, is expected to eliminate the competency gap that exists among engineering students.

An allocation of ₹1 crore has been made to conduct a carbon audit in segments, including buildings and energy, transport systems, agriculture and land use, waste management, and water resources in association with affiliated colleges and local bodies to bolster the State efforts to achieve carbon-neutrality.

The university will spearhead a comprehensive study on driving patterns of drivers of the KSRTC, private buses, and those of educational institutions to create a data bank in order to evolve a testing environment aimed at improving safety in transportation infrastructure. An amount of ₹2 crore has been earmarked for the project.

The university has earmarked ₹1 crore towards developing a Building Information Modelling module for the Local Self-Government department that will be capable of centralising asset inventory, track assets and enhance accountability, budget assets, and assess and preserve them.

An allocation of ₹2 crore has been made to establish a centre for assistive technology with support from the Industries and Social Justice departments. A water resource plan document will be prepared with the support of the State Land Use Board to map areas with severe water shortage and recommend steps to conserve ponds and public wells in the State at an expense of ₹1 crore.

The Budget also earmarks ₹10 crore for setting up a remote examination monitoring system, ₹5 crore for university-industry joint ventures and ₹3 crore for introducing an online examination system. The university has also kept aside ₹60 crore for constructing its headquarters at Vilappilsala, ₹39 crore for establishing engineering schools, ₹30 crore for the proposed centres of excellence in research, ₹20 crore for translational research centres, and ₹19 crore for start-ups and innovation centres.