KTU Budget gives thrust to campus industrial park, bolstering edutainment sector and introducing social labs

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has set its sights on setting up an Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) ecosystem in line with a State government policy approved a few months ago. The plan finds place in the university’s annual Budget for 2024-25 presented on Thursday.

The Board of Governors of the university approved the ₹144-crore deficit Budget, presented by Syndicate member and chairperson of the finance committee P.K. Biju, which anticipates a revenue of ₹234 crore and an expenditure of ₹378 crore. The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath.

The Budget allocated ₹10 crore for a Campus Industrial Research Park project that aligns with the government initiative aimed at cultivating entrepreneurial interest among engineering students.

The university plans to establish at least five ventures in partnership with the industry and thereby enhance academic-industry linkage, foster entrepreneurial spirit among students, and generate more employment opportunities through skill development.

The university has earmarked ₹1.4 crore to establish a Chair in line with the four new postgraduate departments being launched this year. The Chair will engage in a range of academic activities, including academic lectures, research, public lectures, seminars, symposiums, and community engagement.

As part of the measures to strengthen the edutainment sector, the KTU will provide thrust on developing state-of-the-art infrastructure and laboratories, and supporting innovation, research and skill training programmes in AVGC-XR with an outlay of ₹1.25 crore.

An international science trade exhibition centre will be established at Vilappilsala, near here. An initial instalment of ₹50 lakh has been allocated for the purpose.

The Budget also earmarks ₹2 crore to develop an automated question bank generator, which is aimed at creating a comprehensive repository of questions. In addition to the faculty of affiliated colleges, external subject experts will also contribute questions to the bank.

The university has also announced plans to establish social laboratories as part of its outreach programmes. These laboratories will bring together experts from diverse fields to address and solve social issues. The university will create 10 social labs for various themes of actions, like digital literacy, environment management, carbon neutrality, geriatric care, etc. An allocation of ₹60 lakh has been made for the initiative.

A career portal will be launched at an expenditure of ₹50 lakh to offer students career opportunities and related information. Through the initiative, the university will enter into agreements with industrial establishments to secure employment opportunities for KTU’s graduate and postgraduate students.

The KTU has kept aside ₹2 crore for a project aimed at enhancing the quality of education in affiliated colleges. The initiative will encompass mentoring, Edusat teaching facilities, training in artificial intelligence for both teachers and students, and an industry immersion programme for faculty members.

The university has decided to award academic credits to students who establish start-ups and launch products during their course of study. The decision comes against the backdrop of a suggestion by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve during the recent start-up boot camp held in Kochi.