KTU BoG to meet amid unrest within university administration

January 16, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Board of Governors (BoG) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is set to meet on Tuesday amid a sense of unease within the university administration.

The supreme governing body of the university could find itself amidst controversies that have dogged KTU since the Supreme Court had set aside the appointment of M.S. Rajasree as Vice Chancellor. The subsequent appointment of Ciza Thomas as the Vice Chancellor in-charge by the Raj Bhavan, notwithstanding the government’s objection and the palpable mistrust that has existed within the top echelons of the university, is likely to figure in the discussions.

The meeting is also being held against the backdrop of a Syndicate decision to create a sub-committee to apparently assist the Vice Chancellor in managing the day-to-day affairs of the university. A purported delay by Dr. Thomas in signing on the minutes of the meeting has been construed by certain sections as a clear sign of protest against the move.

Moreover, the Vice Chancellor’s “unilateral” decision to “rearrange” employees in her office, e-Governance, Examination and Academics sections on the eve of the BoG meeting on Monday could also trigger a heated debate.

The decision to redeploy Assistant Director (IT) Bijumon T. as Assistant Director (Academics) has emerged a new topic for consternation among a section of the workforce. A software project manager who was recently appointed on contract basis has been chosen to helm the e-Governance section in his place.

The move, certain sections claim, could jeopardise the smooth conduct of examinations and certificate distribution through the university portal. Besides, they also questioned the haste in entrusting a new appointee with the sensitive task of managing over 100 passwords and coordinating the programme development team in the university.