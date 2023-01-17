KTU board puts V-C’s transfer order on hold

January 17, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Board of Governors (BoG) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) on Tuesday froze a contentious order issued by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas to redeploy senior officials, including the head of the e-governance section.

The supreme governing body of the university also decided to introduce menstrual and maternity leaves for its students.

The BoG met for the first time since the Supreme Court cancelled the appointment of M.S. Rajasree as Vice-Chancellor in October last. The meeting was held against the backdrop of Dr. Thomas’s decision to rearrange employees in her office and various sections on the eve of the meeting on Monday.

Some members of the BoG raised concern over the decisions to redeploy Assistant Director (IT) Bijumon T. as Assistant Director (Academics) and to entrust a contract employee with the vital task that involves student data security as well as the smooth conduct of various activities, including examinations through the university portal.

A resolution moved by Azeem Rashid calling for putting the transfer order on hold was passed by the BoG with the Vice-Chancellor registering the lone dissent towards the move.

The statutory body also accepted the demands raised by the university union for menstrual and maternity leaves. The move comes close on the heels of other universities, including the Cochin University of Science and Technology and Mahatma Gandhi University, adopting such steps.

The BoG tasked the Syndicate Standing Committee on Examinations to finalise the provisions of such benefits.

Approval granted

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor approved the minutes of a recent Syndicate meeting that resolved to constitute a Syndicate Standing Committee on University Administrative Affairs.

The panel, convened by Syndicate member P.K. Biju and comprising members G. Sanjeev, I. Saju and Registrar A. Praveen, is mandated with supporting the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar to “evolve an appropriate position during the situations of administrative ambiguities (sic)”. The decision was construed by certain sections as a means to limit the powers of the Vice-Chancellor.