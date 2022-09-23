KTU BArch exam results published

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
ADVERTISEMENT
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has published the results of the Architectural Design 1 course of the BArch second-semester regular examination. The results are available on the university website.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has published the results of the Architectural Design 1 course of the BArch second-semester regular examination. The results are available on the university website.
ADVERTISEMENT