KTU announces reopening schedule

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has announced the schedule of reopening of classes of various courses.

The resumption of classes is scheduled as follows: seventh and ninth semester integrated MCA – July 27, third semester integrated MCA – July 18, third semester MBA – August 29, ninth semester B.Arch – July 4, seventh semester B.Des – October 3, seventh semester B.Des internship – July 1, third semester MBA internship – July 13.

The university also informed that the final-semester BTech (regular and part-time) examinations will commence on June 15. The timetable has been published on the university website www.ktu.edu.in.

Results

The university has published the results of the third and the fifth semester BArch jury (supplementary) and the third semester MCA integrated (supplementary) examinations. The results of the first semester BDes jury (supplementary) and fifth semester BDes jury examinations have also been published.