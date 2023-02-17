ADVERTISEMENT

KTM summit will add momentum to the growth of Kerala Tourism: Minister

February 17, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST -  Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The virtual summit of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), scheduled to be held from May 3 to 6, will seek to position the State as an all-season experiential destination of diverse attractions, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

“The summit will significantly contribute to Kerala Tourism’s efforts to attract both domestic and foreign tourists in record numbers. It will seek to explore the possibility of firming up partnerships with buyers from across the world,” Mr. Riyas said.

Organised by the apex tourism trade body KTM Society with the support of the State government, the event is expected to yield a large number of business decisions between the domestic sellers and buyers from abroad and other States.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The ensuing edition of KTM assumes added significance, as it comes close on the heels of Kerala clinching an all-time record in domestic tourist arrivals and the outlook for foreign tourist footfall gaining pace, signalling a complete revival of the vital sector from the pandemic-triggered downturn,” a press note quoting the Minister said.

“This year’s event will provide a platform to project before the world, the upfront initiatives of Kerala Tourism side-by-side the time-tested assets,” said Tourism Director P.B. Nooh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US