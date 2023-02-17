HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KTM summit will add momentum to the growth of Kerala Tourism: Minister

February 17, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST -  Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The virtual summit of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), scheduled to be held from May 3 to 6, will seek to position the State as an all-season experiential destination of diverse attractions, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

“The summit will significantly contribute to Kerala Tourism’s efforts to attract both domestic and foreign tourists in record numbers. It will seek to explore the possibility of firming up partnerships with buyers from across the world,” Mr. Riyas said.

Organised by the apex tourism trade body KTM Society with the support of the State government, the event is expected to yield a large number of business decisions between the domestic sellers and buyers from abroad and other States.

“The ensuing edition of KTM assumes added significance, as it comes close on the heels of Kerala clinching an all-time record in domestic tourist arrivals and the outlook for foreign tourist footfall gaining pace, signalling a complete revival of the vital sector from the pandemic-triggered downturn,” a press note quoting the Minister said.

“This year’s event will provide a platform to project before the world, the upfront initiatives of Kerala Tourism side-by-side the time-tested assets,” said Tourism Director P.B. Nooh.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.