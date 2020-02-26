KTM 2020 roadshow at Kumarakom

As part of the publicity campaign of the eleventh edition of the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM 2020) in September this year, a roadshow will be held at Kumarakom on Thursday.

The programme, to be held at Eastend Lake Song Resort , will show the details of the stalls and the guidelines regarding their functioning at the biennial event at Kochi. The pre-event roadshow, according to the organisers, will facilitate attendance of KTM members and enable clarification of doubts related to the event.

The roadshow at Kumarakom will be followed by similar events at Alappuzha on February 28 and at Thekkady on March 5.

1,000 applications

The organisers have so far received close to 1,000 applications in the first three weeks of opening the pre-registration window of the event. Of these, 665 applications are from within the country whereas 204 are from abroad.

According to them, KTM 2020 will accord importance to the Kerala Tourism’s pioneering Champions Boat League. Adventure tourism will be another priority area of KTM 2020, besides efforts to boost new products in activities such as trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, paragliding and off-roading.