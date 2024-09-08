KTHC to go ahead with laser show project at Idukki arch dam

After years of uncertainty, the hydel tourism wing of the Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre (KHTC) under the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is planning to go ahead with a low-cost laser show project at Idukki Arch Dam. Officials said the laser shows will be screened on the dam wall surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

KHTC Director Narendra Nath Veluri said that the preliminary survey for the project will be conducted next month. “ A Bengaluru-based group that successfully conducted two laser show projects in Isha Yoga Centre will conduct the preliminary survey for the project. Based on the preliminary survey we will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and proceed with the project” said Mr. .Veluri.

“Earlier, it was decided to rehabilitate 84 families living under the dam area for the installation of the project. But now we have decided to implement the project without rehabilitating the families. Now, we plan to install the project with basic facilities,” said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Veluri said that if the laser show project is implemented, Idukki dam and town will emerge as major tourism destinations in the district.

Officials said that the laser shows will present the dam’s history, which is 500 feet high and 400 feet wide. Idukki Arch Dam is considered Asia’s largest arch dam, and the project was commissioned in 1973. The dam is 169 meters high and 366 meters long at the top.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had allotted ₹5 crore to set up a laser and sound show at the outer wall of the Idukki Arch Dam. In 2018, the Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre proposed the laser show project at the Idukki dam, but the project remained on paper over the years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.