KTDC to upgrade online booking of its properties

Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inspecting works at Hotel Mascot, the flagship property of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 June 2021 13:31 IST

Prime properties of toursim development corporation will be linked to global networks

Online booking of hotels and resorts of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) will be upgraded by June-end to facilitate quick and hassle-free reservation from anywhere in the world.

The upgrading, through the Channel Manager software, is the first major step to connect the prime properties of the State-owned KTDC to global tourism networks.

The system will connect KTDC hotels and resorts with major booking websites like Booking.com, Agoda and Indian booking engines like MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and IRCTC, giving them more visibility globally.

The software installation is under way and will be completed by this month-end, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said here after reviewing the progress of the renovation works launched by the KTDC.

Renovation at major hotels

The Minister took stock of the status of various works, including the renovation of the rooftop restaurant and ‘heritage block’ at the century-old Hotel Mascot and the restaurant, rooms, and conference hall at Hotel Grand Chaithram in Thampanoor here. “The upgrade will raise the quality of service of these two top hotels of the KTDC to international standards. The projects will be completed within the time frame,” Mr. Riyas said after discussions with Tourism Director and Managing Director of KTDC V.R. Krishna Teja.

Improved quality

The quality and choice of dishes served in KTDC restaurants will also be improved, by including local delicacies. Ambience and service of all allied facilities at KTDC hotels will also be enhanced.

The KTDC, the largest hotel chain in the public sector, has 29 properties, including seven premium, nine budget and rest economic properties, in the State.