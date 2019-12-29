Kerala

KTDC to open budget hotel in Alappuzha

more-in

Ripple Land to be opened today

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation’s (KTDC) budget hotel ‘Ripple Land’ will be opened at Kalapura near here on Monday. It will be inaugurated by Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran at 5 p.m.

The KTDC has renovated its Tamarind Hotel at Kalapura at a cost of ₹2 crore and rechristened it as Ripple Land. A budget property, it has 21 well-appointed rooms, multi-cuisine restaurant, walkways, and spacious parking area. The hotel is ideally located and has easy accessibility to tourist attractions such as Kuttanad, Punnamada, Alappuzha beach, Pathiramanal and so on. Rooms are available in three categories — deluxe, premium and suite. For booking and other details, visit www.ktdc.com or contact 0477 2244460/ 9400008692/ 9400008691.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will preside. A.M. Ariff, MP, Rani George, secretary, Kerala Tourism, P. Bala Kiran, director, Kerala Tourism, M. Vijayakumar, chairman, KTDC, V.R. Krishna Teja, managing director, KTDC and other will attend the function.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2019 10:55:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ktdc-to-open-budget-hotel-in-alappuzha/article30427529.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY