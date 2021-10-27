KTDC resort to come up near drive-in-beach

CM to lay stone on October 30

Keeping in view the growing tourism prospects in north Malabar, especially Kannur, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation is planning to construct a premium (5-star) resort adjoining Asia’s longest drive-in beach at Muzhappilangad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lay the foundation stone on October 30 in the presence of Minister for Tourism Mohammed Riyaz; Minister for Local Self Government M.V. Govindan; Member of Parliament K. Sudhakaran, and V. Sivadasan.

P. Balan, Chief Minister’s constituency representative, told the media that the government had given permission to construct the resort near the beach at a cost of ₹39 crore.

It will come up on 3.96 acres and will have 40 rooms, including eight suites, swimming pool, spa, and restaurants in the first phase. The work will be completed in 18 months. It had also been decided to acquire another 2.5 acres adjoining the place and the work was in progress.

KTDC regional manager M.N. Pradeep said that with the resort would attract more tourists.

Tourism Department Deputy Director P.V. Prashanth said that during the 1960s, the KTDC had played a prominent role in developing tourism in places such as Kovalam and Thekkady. Similarly, in the 80s and 90s, regions such as Kumarakom, where the KTDC introduced houseboats, and Munnar, where it started country resorts, were developed.

He said that the new resort at Muzhappilangad would set the stage for development of tourism in north Malabar.