KTDC organises payasamela in capital

August 21, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), a specialist in organising Payasamela during the Onam Season, began festivities by offering mouth-watering payasams across the State on Monday. The expert chefs of KTDC prepare delicious payasams without compromising the traditional taste, quality and aroma, said a release form the KTDC.

A payasam sale counter will be functioning at the Grand Chaithram at Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from August 21 to August 29 (Thiruvonam). Other KTDC outlets dishing out the payasams are: Bolgatty Palace (Kochi) from August 25 to 29, Mascot Hotel from August 24 to 29, Waterscapes from August 25 to 31, Nandanam from August 27 to 29, Ripple Land (Alappuzha) from August 26 to 29, Loom Land (Kannur) from August 24 to 29, Folk Land (Mangattuparambu) from August 27 to 29, Tamarind Easy Hotel (Thrissur) from August 26 to 29, Tamarind Easy Hotel (Mannarkkad) from August 21 to 29, Aahaar Restaurant (Kayamkulam) from 25 to 29, Aahaar (Erimayur) from 27 to 29, Tamarind Easy Hotel (Kondotty) from 26 to 31,Tamarind Easy Hotel (Nilambur) from August 25 to 29, Cafepolitan Calicut from August 25 to 29.

The main varieties of payasams that will be served are ada pradhaman, pal payasam, kadala payasam, palada payasam and special payasams like navarasa payasams, carrot payasam, pineapple payasam, pazham payasam, mambazha payasam, wheat payasam etc. The price of payasams at Grand Chaithram will be ₹420 for one litre and ₹220 for half litre including taxes.

Onam Sadhya will also be available on Uthradam and Thiruvonam days at Mascot Hotel and Grand Chaithram, Thiruvananthapuram. The rate for Onasadhya at Mascot Hotel is ₹999 including taxes (pre booking rate: ₹899/-), and ₹600 including taxes at Grand Chaithram. Onasadhya parcel will also be available on Uthradam and Thiruvonam days. Payasams are also being offered through food delivery apps like Swiggy, Zomato apart from the take away counters of the respective properties.