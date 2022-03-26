KTDC offers holiday packages for families with children
The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has rolled out attractive summer holiday packages for families with children at its premium destination resorts in Munnar, Thekkady, Kovalam, Kumarakom, Kochi, and its budget destination properties at Malampuzha, Wayanad, Ponmudi, Nilambur, and Mannarkkad.
Below 12 years
The package at premium destination resorts is priced at ₹7,499 while it would be around ₹3,499 at budget destination resorts. The packages, inclusive of room rent, breakfast, and tax for two nights and three days for parents with children below 12 years, are available in April and May, said a release from the KTDC.
