KTDC interview postponed
The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has informed that the interview for the post of assistant cook scheduled to be conducted on 20, 21 and 22 April at Mascot Hotel Convention Centre here has been postponed. The new date will be intimated later, said a release from the KTDC.
