Kerala

KTDC hotels to start home delivery

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has commenced home delivery by entering into an agreement with Swiggy to distribute food from its hotels. The service from Hotel Mascot, the flagship hotel, has commenced and service is available for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. The service will be extended soon to Hotel Chaithram, Flotilla at Veli, Tamarind Easy Hotel in Kollam and Thrissur, and Ripple Land, Alappuzha, a release here said.

