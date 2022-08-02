KTDC embarks on facelift drive

Tamarind Hotels become Ripple Land, Folk Land, Loom Land, Misty Land

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has embarked on a major facelift drive with the aim of strengthening the State’s tourism in the wake of COVID-19.

KTDC chairman P.K. Sasi says several budget properties of the KTDC are being converted to premium properties with the objective of attracting both foreign and domestic tourists.

Tamarind Hotels across the State are being renovated by giving new names that reflect the region’s cultural ethos. Tamarind at Alappuzha has become Ripple Land and the one at Kannur has become Loom Land. “We have renamed them considering the specialty of the land,” says Mr. Sasi.

When the KTDC took inspiration from the waves in Alappuzha, it fancied the handweaving of Kannur for its Tamarind hotels there.

Tamarind at Parassinikkadavu has become Folk Land considering the folk arts of the region, especially Theyyam. Similarly, Tamarind at Peerumade has become Misty Land, taking inspiration from the misty hills of the region.

Mr. Sasi says more houseboats will be introduced in places like Malampuzha. Visibility of KTDC properties will be enhanced as part of the facelift drive. “The KTDC has been poor in its signage. We are going to post attractive signage with better visibility,” he adds.

The KTDC has begun demolition of large compound walls that cover the properties inside them. “Let people see the properties. They need visibility. We don’t have to worry about encroachments. It’s people’s property. They will protect it,” says the chairman.

More Aahaar brand restaurants offering good food are being opened across the State. Two Aahaar restaurants were opened last week at Kuttippuram and Erimayur. “We want to change the concept that KTDC restaurants are for beer and wine. We want to popularise our properties by offering good food and service.”

Aahaar restaurants will open soon at Cherpulassery, Mannarkkad, Ottappalam and Nelliyampathy. “We are getting proposals aplenty for various projects, including Aahaar. It is because the people know that projects are being implemented now,” he says.

Mr. Sasi adds the KTDC is treading a new path by taking up tourism-related construction work.