March 05, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the renovated KTDC Aqua Land hotel on March 7. The property has 24 rooms, multi-cuisine restaurant, conference hall and lawn. M. Mukesh, MLA, will preside over the function. N.K. Premachandran, MP, will be the chief guest. Mayor Prasanna Earnest, Tourism Secretary K. Biju, Kerala Tourism Director P.B. Nooh and Kollam Collector N. Devidas will also be present on the occasion.