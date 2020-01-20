KSWIFT platform modified for speedy clearance

As part of the State government’s initiative to improve the ease of doing business environment, its Web-based platform Kerala Single Window Interface for Fast and Transparent Clearance (KSWIFT) has been modified to facilitate immediate clearance for investment proposals up to ₹10 crore.

Launching the upgraded KSWIFT portal here on Monday, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, said the State government had taken proactive steps to improve the ease of doing business environment in the State.

The modified KSWIFT platform was a decisive step in that direction.

Live website

“The live website will be a boon for entrepreneurs. There are 1,38,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in Kerala and around 52,000 of them were set up after this government came into power.

An investment of ₹4,500 crore has come to this sector during this period,” Mr. Jayarajan said.

He noted that food processing, furniture cluster, steel manufacturing, tourism, hospitality and travel had been identified as the top MSME sectors in the State.

MSME sector

The MSME sector also provides employment to 8.9 lakh people and around 1.2 lakh jobs had been created by this segment during the last two years, the Minister noted. “The huge response from entrepreneurs at the recently held Global Investors Meet ASCEND Kerala 2020 is a reflection of high investor confidence Kerala now enjoys and an endorsement of the measures the State government has taken,” Mr. Jayarajan added.

Envisaged as a single-window online interface between entrepreneurs and the government, the upgraded KSWIFT platform is designed to expedite the issue of licences and approvals from all government department and agencies after submission of investment proposals through a Common Application Form (CAF).