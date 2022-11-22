  1. EPaper
KSWDC self-employment loan for 13 transgender persons

Training also given to start ventures ranging from lotus farming to retail

November 22, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Thirteen more transgenders have benefited from the self-employment loan project being implemented by the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) in association with the Social Justice department.

Transgender persons from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and Thrissur can avail the loan, made available by the KSWDC as per government guidelines with the objective of bringing the marginalised community into the mainstream. The repayment period is five years, including six months of moratorium.

The money is being used to start ventures such as lotus farming, retail business, ‘thattukada,’ cattle farm, poultry farm, beauty parlour, and textiles business.

Ahead of providing the loan, six-day training on entrepreneurship skill development was provided to the beneficiaries. Former Gender Advisor to the State government T.K. Anandi inaugurated the programme.

