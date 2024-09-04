GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSWDC readies 12-bed dormitory for women in State capital

Published - September 04, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC) is opening a short-stay facility for women in the State capital as part of its ‘Safe Stay’ initiative.

‘Safe Stay’ has been devised by the KSWDC to provide an impetus to women’s mobility, which has been found to have an impact on their social and financial empowerment.

As part of Safe Stay, the KSWDC has opened short-term accommodation that is safe and clean for women travelling alone or with their children, night or day, at affordable rates. As many as 150 beds are available in 30 women’s hostels across the State.

The KSWDC has also rolled out a mobile app for Safe Stay that can be used by women anywhere in the State to locate such accommodation.

Women reaching the State capital for various purposes can now stay at a 12-bed dormitory readied by the KSWDC in association with the Kerala State Film Development Corporation at the Kairali/Sree/Nila cinema complex as part of Safe Stay.

Named Sakhi, the dormitory facility will be inaugurated by Minister for Culture Saji Cherian in the presence of Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George on September 11.


