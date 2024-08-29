ADVERTISEMENT

KSUM’s first LEAP centre in a medical college to open in Wayanad

Updated - August 29, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 08:39 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The first LEAP co-working space of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in the State’s medical colleges will open this weekend at Wayanad, with KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika inaugurating the centre at iNEST, Dr. Moopen’s Medical College at Meppadi near Kalpetta.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSUM has been running LEAP, an acronym for Launch, Empower, Accelerate and Prosper, with the aim of fostering innovation and entrepreneurial networks, facilitating start-ups to use co-working spaces at minimal cost, a press release said here on Thursday.

The function will mark the start of the functioning of LEAP Centre at Dr. Moopen’s Medical College at the iNEST (BIRAC BioNEST) incubation centre, which will be a great opportunity for MedTech and digital healthcare start-ups, in their transformative phases, Mr. Ambika said.

KSUM is the State government’s nodal agency established in 2006 for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US