KSUM’s first LEAP centre in a medical college to open in Wayanad

The first LEAP co-working space of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in the State’s medical colleges will open this weekend at Wayanad, with KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika inaugurating the centre at iNEST, Dr. Moopen’s Medical College at Meppadi near Kalpetta.

KSUM has been running LEAP, an acronym for Launch, Empower, Accelerate and Prosper, with the aim of fostering innovation and entrepreneurial networks, facilitating start-ups to use co-working spaces at minimal cost, a press release said here on Thursday.

The function will mark the start of the functioning of LEAP Centre at Dr. Moopen’s Medical College at the iNEST (BIRAC BioNEST) incubation centre, which will be a great opportunity for MedTech and digital healthcare start-ups, in their transformative phases, Mr. Ambika said.

KSUM is the State government’s nodal agency established in 2006 for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.

