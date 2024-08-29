GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSUM’s first LEAP centre in a medical college to open in Wayanad

Updated - August 29, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 08:39 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The first LEAP co-working space of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in the State’s medical colleges will open this weekend at Wayanad, with KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika inaugurating the centre at iNEST, Dr. Moopen’s Medical College at Meppadi near Kalpetta.

KSUM has been running LEAP, an acronym for Launch, Empower, Accelerate and Prosper, with the aim of fostering innovation and entrepreneurial networks, facilitating start-ups to use co-working spaces at minimal cost, a press release said here on Thursday.

The function will mark the start of the functioning of LEAP Centre at Dr. Moopen’s Medical College at the iNEST (BIRAC BioNEST) incubation centre, which will be a great opportunity for MedTech and digital healthcare start-ups, in their transformative phases, Mr. Ambika said.

KSUM is the State government’s nodal agency established in 2006 for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.