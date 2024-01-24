GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSUM to transform Kerala into deep tech start-up hub

Best performer certification handed over to Chief Minister

January 24, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan receiving the best performer award, won by Kerala in the start-up ranking of States, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is embarking on an ambitious project to transform the State as the hub of deep tech start-ups.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said here on Wednesday that moves were on to set up an Emerging Technology Hub at Technocity in Thiruvananthapuram for the growth of deep tech start-ups.

“It will come up at a cost of ₹1,500 crore in an area of five lakh sq. ft at Pallippuram near the capital city,” said Mr. Anoop. “Deep tech start-ups can leverage the immense possibilities of technology. The Emerging Technology Hub will be largely beneficial for start-ups from the domains of Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain, computer imaging, and other innovative applications needed for burgeoning technologies like virtual reality,” he added.  

Mr. Anoop handed over the best performer award, won by Kerala in the States’ Start-up Ranking 2022 of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office.

Rathan U. Kelkar, Secretary, Electronics and IT, and Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, senior manager, KSUM were among those present on the occasion.   

Those who are interested in associating with the formation of Emerging Technology Hub with suggestions, including possibilities of new technologies and investments, may apply through the link: https://zfrmz.com/7Hwe469CJ7ZmptvSiNP9

