KSUM to provide entrepreneurship training for NRIs

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has joined hands with Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) department to train them to launch or scale-up technology startups through the Norka Pravasi Startup Programme (NPSP).

KSUM will select the best technology startups from over 300 applicants from various domains, who will be given thorough guidance and training under the ambitious project.

The programme has been designed to cover all the major areas of entrepreneurship and help the returnees start their ventures with sound domain knowledge and confidence. It will facilitate the NRIs by means of various technology business opportunities, which they can adopt and contribute to the State’s economic development.

Starting from December 23, in the first batch, NPSP will include idea valuation, handholding, mentoring, experience sharing sessions, introduction to startup journey, startup Do’s and Don’ts, support mechanism and incubation support.

The participants for NPSP will be selected by a screening committee and they will be taken through a three-month intensive programme. The participants will get a clear idea to decide on the business sector they have to focus on or how to add value to their business investments.

The selected candidates shall be eligible for getting financial assistance through the existing Norka Department Project for Returned Emigrants (NDPREM) scheme. Those who successfully complete the programme will get loan and working capital subsidies as part of NORKA Rehabilitation Programme.