KSUM to organise anti- drug hackathon

April 10, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is organising a 30-hour national-level Anti-drug Hackathon in association with Central University of Kerala (CUK) and Kasaragod District Panchayat this month-end in a bid to provide technology solutions to report use of narcotics and create awareness about the social menace.

“Technology Solutions for Reporting Drug Abuse and Engaging Students Against Drug Usage” is the theme for the April 26-27 event at the CUK campus in Periya, Kasaragod. Startups, innovators, students, developers and technology enthusiasts can participate. The State Excise Department is also a partner in the programme.

The last date for application at https://startupmission.in/antidrug-hackathon/ is April 16. The winner of the ‘Award for the Best Innovation’ will get ₹50,000, earning a direct opportunity to pitch for idea grant worth ₹3 lakh from KSUM. The winner will be eligible for a year’s free incubation at KSUM, while the pilot implementation of the solution will be facilitated at the district panchayat level.

KSUM seeks a technology solution to report consumption and dealing of drugs near campuses by maintaining the anonymity of the reporting person.

It should communicate all relevant information including contact details and department details. The technology should facilitate sharing interesting contents on social media and rating or honouring by giving badge to those who are posting relevant contents at frequent intervals against drug usage. It must engage NGOs/institutions so that they can run campaigns and competitions against drug usage. The technology solution must act as a platform for identifying the behavioural changes after the consumption through emotion recognition.

The Hackathon features a problem statement as per the analysis of a survey the CUK conducted among 1,000 students, 500 teachers and as many parents in Kasaragod district. The study was undertaken in the wake of an alarming increase in drug consumption among students and the newer forms of narcotics reaching students. While drug mafias trap students at the school premises and abuse them, awareness campaigns and de-addiction programmes by the government, school authorities and NGOs are not reaching the target audience.