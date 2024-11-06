 />
KSUM to ogranise branding challenge

Published - November 06, 2024 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will be organising a ‘Branding Challenge 2.0’ contest with the theme ‘branding strategies for impactful food technologies’ as part of the Huddle Global 2024 to be held at Kovalam from November 28 to 30. Artists, graphic designers, students and freelancers can participate in the contest in which they will have to come up with brand name, logo, package, design, product mockup and other branding insights for food technologies developed by leading food research institutes of the country. The last date for submitting applications to participate in the challenge is November 10.

