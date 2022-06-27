KSUM to host virtual expo on July 6

AgriTech startups to showcase products and services at Big Demo Day

AgriTech startups to showcase products and services at Big Demo Day

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is conducting a virtual exhibition to showcase innovative Agritech products on July 6, as part of the seventh edition of ‘Big Demo Day’ series.

Products and solutions developed by agritech startups for industry-specific problems will be displayed at the online expo, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6p.m. The participating startups will also get an opportunity to pitch business proposals before an array of corporates, investors, partners and key stakeholders.

The event is also beneficial for agriculture officers, those who are interested in innovative farming and people from the food tech sector. Technology solutions for most of the issues faced in the agriculture sector will be showcased at the event.

The ‘Big Demo Day’ will set the stage for introducing innovative startups and exploring business opportunities. It also aims to create an awareness among the public about the technology and innovation that the KSUM ecosystem puts forward.

For registration, visit: https://zfrmz.com/buQb1HEDzKTxKq7bnFCQ.