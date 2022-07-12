KSUM to hold workshop on digital fab machines from July 18

Fablab Kerala, the technical prototyping platform under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is hosting a five-day workshop on Digital Fabrication Machines’ at Fab Lab, Technopark, here from July 18.

The participants in the programme, titled ‘Basic Introduction to Digital Fabrication Machines’, will get hands-on experience in Computer Numerical Control (CNC), laser, 3D printing, Printed Circuit Board Milling (PCB), and screen printing.

The programme is open to 15 participants—seven seats for students and eight for the public.

The fee for the public is ₹3,000 each and for students ₹2,000 each. KSUM and Fablab Kerala certification will be given to the participants when the workshop concludes.

For registration, visit: https://bit.ly/3yxHG7N and for more details contact phone: 9809494669.

Fablab provides a platform where people can design and build their own technology, thereby providing a stimulus for local entrepreneurship through learning and innovation.