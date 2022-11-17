KSUM to hold investment conclave ‘Ignite Kozhikode’ on Saturday

November 17, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will hold an investment meet, ‘Ignite Kozhikode’, at Apollo Dimora here on Saturday.

The programme aims to encourage nascent firms in the State. Master classes explaining challenges facing traditional industries and ways to overcome them will be held as part of the meet, a press release said here on Thursday.

The one-day conclave, which is being organised as a warm-up to the ‘Seeding Kerala’ global investment meet in February next year, will host lectures on ensuring investment for start-ups, aiding start-ups to receive investments, and enlightening their owners on legal and technical aspects.

There will also be an ‘Investor Café’ to enable 25 select start-ups to interact with investors.

The sessions will be led by top start-up investors such as Vinod Keni (Indian Angel Network), Vishesh Rajaram (Speciale Invest), Vinay James (Smart Parks), P.K. Gopalakrishnan and Shilen Sagunan (both of Malabar Angels), Ajith Moopan (Kerala Angel Network), Kruti Raiyani (Lead Angels), Vijetha Shastry (Dexter Capital Advisors), Arvind C. Namdev (Ah Ventures), and Aditya Jaiswal and Ram Kartha (both from Eques Capital), besides Angel investor Abhilash P.A.

The expert talks will be on value assessment of start-ups and legal matters to be considered while accepting start-up investments. Leading start-up investors from Kerala will interact with entrepreneurs in Malabar, sharing their professional experiences and views on the scope and challenges of investment in start-ups.

Ignite Kozhikode will conclude with a networking dinner involving start-up founders and investors.