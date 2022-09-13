KSUM to hold five-day digital fabrication workshop for students, public

Training in CNC, laser, 3D printing and vinyl cutting

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 13, 2022 18:12 IST

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is conducting a five-day hands-on workshop on digital fabrication for school and college students as well as the public at its Fab Lab here from September 26.

The workshop, titled Basic Information for Digital Fabrication Machines, is open to 15 participants (seven school/college students and eight public). The participants will receive training in CNC, laser, 3D printing and vinyl cutting.

KSUM certification will be given to the participants. The fee for each student is ₹2,000, and ₹3,000 each for the public.

Last date of registration is September 25. For registration, visit:  https://bit.ly/3RC5Wxy .

