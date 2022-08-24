KSUM to hold 3D printing workshop in Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is conducting a workshop on 3D printing at Kalamassery on Friday.

Applications for the event at FabLab Kerala at KSUM’s Integrated Startup Complex can be made through https://bit.ly/fabseries . The first 15 applicants (fundamental computer knowledge essential) will make it to the seven-hour workshop.

The admission fee is ₹500 and the participants should bring a laptop and a mouse. They must reach the venue 15 minutes before the workshop, which starts at 10 a.m.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.