KSUM summit boosts skills of over 10,000 student entrepreneurs

Around 10,000 student entrepreneurs from across Kerala shared their ideas, experiences, and knowledge while also listening to more than 100 speakers from trending domains, at the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDC) summit held at the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) on Saturday (October 19).

The ninth edition of the summit, which was organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and is touted as Asia’s largest gathering for aspiring entrepreneurs, covered a wide range of topics in talks across 15 venues.

A release said the event, with ‘Beyond the Horizon’ as the theme, provided a platform for student innovators to connect with industry leaders and start-ups. The participants also got an opportunity to network with leading players in the industry.

KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika said the summit marked a new milestone in the nodal agency’s efforts to broaden the perspective of student innovators by enhancing their technical knowhow. “We could yet again facilitate skill development and foster financial literacy,” he pointed out.

The other key speakers included DRDO Director General (Electronics and Communication Systems) Dr. B.K. Das, NIT-C Director Prof. Prasad Krishna, and NIT-C (Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Incubation) Chairperson Dr. Sudheer A.P.

Honoured at the summit were Team Horizon of the Cochin University of Science and Technology for its achievement in the recent 10th edition of the European Rover Challenge in Krakow (Poland) and Thej T. Thomas of Rajagiri School of Engineering, Kochi, for successfully completing a six-month Fab Academy diploma course alongside graduating with an engineering degree from Kerala Technological University.

The KSUM, whose mission is to boost entrepreneurship development in the State, has already established 502 IEDCs in higher educational institutions across the State. These centres provide students with opportunities to learn, collaborate and transform their innovative ideas into viable products and services.

NIT-C Technology Business Incubator Chief Executive Officer Dr. Preethi Manniledam said the organisation supported aspiring innovators by providing them with resources and mentorship.

