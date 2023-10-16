KSUM start-ups among top global agriculture innovators

October 16, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Agriculture innovators uFarms.io and Fuselage Innovations, incubated at the Kerala Startup Mission, have made their impressions on the global stage among start-ups in areas such as integration of Internet of Things, data analytics, Artificial Intelligence and use of drones for technology-driven agriculture.

Fuselage Innovations has been recognised as one of the top 20 AgTech start-ups worldwide, recently selected to participate in the AgriTech4Uzbekistan Innovation Challenge. uFarms.io has earned the U.K. Startup Visa.

uFarms.io has come up with pioneering solutions after its inception two years ago. Seamless integration of Internet of Things, data analytics and Artificial Intelligence had enabled the company to optimise crop management by promoting sustainable agriculture and precision farming, said a KSUM communication.

uFarms.io said it would continue its efforts to bridge the gap between innovation and agriculture for sustainable farming. The Startup Visa will offer uFarms.io opportunities to expand its presence in the U.K. market.

A spokesman for Fuselage Innovations said its latest breakthrough would bring in collaboration with the International Centre for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas, the International Water Management Institute and the International Centre for Tropical Agriculture.

The project was being executed in partnership with several organisations, including IT PARK Uzbekistan, innoWIUT Entrepreneur’s Lab at Westminster International University in Tashkent, UNDP Uzbekistan, Food and Agriculture Organization, Agency of Innovative Development under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation of Uzbekistan, Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, Indorama, Uzbekistan Venture Capital Association, Tashkent State Agrarian University and International Agriculture University, the spokesman added.

The KSUM is Kerala government’s nodal agency established in 2006 for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities. uFarms.io was founded by engineers Prince John, Ebin Elias, Joe Paul John and Richard Joy. Devika and Devan Chandrasekharan lead the team of engineers at Fuselage Innovations.

