KSUM sets the stage to tap commercial potential of food tech

Published - May 09, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Rink Demo Day on May 10 to exhibit innovative food technologies

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is conducting a virtual ‘Rink Demo Day’ on May 10 , Friday, showcasing nine innovative food technologies that are ready for commercialisation.

Major designers had given branding identities to these products in the ‘Branding Challenge’ held on the sidelines of the KSUM’s ‘Huddle Global 2023’. Prominent research and development (R&D) institutions from across the State will display technologies at the expo, which is being conducted as part of National Technology Day.

A pressnote issued here said the event was aimed at creating opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs and setting a unique model to start their ventures in the food technology sector. Those who are working in the food processing industry as well as aspiring entrepreneurs can attend the Rink Demo Day.

Participants of the demo day will gain access to cutting-edge food technologies with commercialisation rights and professionally-designed brand identities for each technology. 

The technologies to be displayed in the online event include coconut honey and coconut chips developed by ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod; seaweed pasta by Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kochi; flavoured sugarcane wine by ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute Research Centre, Kannur; vacuum fried chips and sweet potato nutribar by ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram; ready-to-cook elephant foot yam by CSIR-National Institute For Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; and millet & seaweed cookies and fish protein wafers by ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Kochi.

For registration, visit: https://ksum.in/Demoday_May10

