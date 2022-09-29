KSUM seeks ideas from startups, individuals to curb stray dog menace

ADVERTISEMENT

With the stray dog menace becoming a major public concern in Kerala and many other States, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has convened an ‘Ideathon’ to tap novel ideas from startups as well as individuals to tackle the issue.

Through the ‘Ideathon’, KSUM is looking at pragmatic and sustainable ideas and projects that can be leveraged by the government agencies and civic institutions to carry out effective steps to address the problem, including vaccination, spaying and other canine breeding control measures.

The initiative

To begin with, startups can suggest ideas and solutions to step up awareness, sanitation, methods of spotting stray dogs, training to catch dogs, making shelters to keep dogs caught from streets and adoption and rehabilitation of stray dogs. KSUM will provide financial and technical assistance to implement the best ideas and solutions.

“Encouraging startups having socially relevant ideas has been a key mandate of KSUM ever since its inception. Our track record shows that over the years startups supported or incubated by KSUM have successfully evolved services and products that addressed public issues. It could be for the first time that a nodal agency like KSUM is seeking novel ideas and pragmatic solutions that could effectively tackle stray dog menace,” said KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika.

For registration and more details, visit: https://solutions.startupmission.in/.

Last date of registration is October 10.