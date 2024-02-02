GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KSUM representatives visit Institute of Advanced Virology to explore opportunities for co-development

February 02, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of start-ups attached to the Research Innovation Network Kerala (RINK) of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on Friday visited the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) at the Life Sciences Park here as part of efforts for start-ups to explore opportunities for incubation and co-development of products and services with the institute, besides receiving valuable insights from accomplished scientists and experts in the field.

The visit was part of the RINK’s larger plan to nurture knowledge-sharing and collaboration between academic community and start-ups in the State’s ecosystem as well as to tap openings for start-ups in the domain of science.

E. Sreekumar, director of IAV, said that the institute was thrilled to facilitate the possibilities of participatory research and development and collaboration between start-ups and IAV. The Innovation & Translation Facilitation Centre (ITFC), the premier incubation facility at the institute, is dedicated to supporting start-ups and industries in various streams of life science with a particular focus on addressing infectious diseases.

For more information about the incubation facilities and support available at ITFC, contact: ao@iav.res.in

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.