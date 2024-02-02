KSUM representatives visit Institute of Advanced Virology to explore opportunities for co-development

February 02, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Representatives of start-ups attached to the Research Innovation Network Kerala (RINK) of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on Friday visited the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) at the Life Sciences Park here as part of efforts for start-ups to explore opportunities for incubation and co-development of products and services with the institute, besides receiving valuable insights from accomplished scientists and experts in the field.

The visit was part of the RINK’s larger plan to nurture knowledge-sharing and collaboration between academic community and start-ups in the State’s ecosystem as well as to tap openings for start-ups in the domain of science.

E. Sreekumar, director of IAV, said that the institute was thrilled to facilitate the possibilities of participatory research and development and collaboration between start-ups and IAV. The Innovation & Translation Facilitation Centre (ITFC), the premier incubation facility at the institute, is dedicated to supporting start-ups and industries in various streams of life science with a particular focus on addressing infectious diseases.

For more information about the incubation facilities and support available at ITFC, contact: ao@iav.res.in