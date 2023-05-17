KSUM ranked top public business incubator in the world

May 17, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has been ranked as the world’s top public business incubator by the UBI Global World Benchmark Study 2021-2022 of Business Incubators and Accelerators, marking a recognition of its key role in startup initiatives in the State.

Secretary (Electronics & IT), Government of Kerala, Dr Rathan U. Kelkar, and KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika, jointly received the honour for KSUM at the UBI Global World Rankings 2021-2022 event held as part of the World Incubation Summit in Ghent, Belgium, on Tuesday. UBI Global is a Sweden-based innovation intelligence company and community founded in 2013 in Stockholm.

“KSUM’s incubation programmes demonstrated exceptional value for client startups, value for the local ecosystem, and overall attractiveness as a programme. Following a rigorous data-driven approach, we assessed and benchmarked incubation organisations across the world,” said Head of Research at UBI Global, Joshuah Sowah.

ADVERTISEMENT

A pressnote quoting Dr Kelkar said the global honour would help bring more investment to Kerala’s startup sector. He said the State government’s policies had played a significant role in building up a successful startup ecosystem.

Securing the top most position among the business incubators of the world is a big recognition of KSUM’s efforts in creating a robust ecosystem and for its various incubation programmes, Mr.Anoop said.

The World Benchmark Study is conducted to identify the best programmes from around the world and share the best practices for building a robust startup ecosystem.

For the sixth edition of the World Benchmark Studyof business incubators and accelerators conducted by UBI Global, 1895 organizations were assessed, 356 of these organizations applied to participate in the study, and 109 were benchmarked.

Back in 2019, UBI Global had recognised KSUM as world’s No. 1 public business accelerator.