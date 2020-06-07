KSUM project for start-up upscaling

Thiruvananthapuram

07 June 2020 23:28 IST

It is called Business-to-Start-ups

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has launched a project to facilitate the support of start-ups to industries for technological upgradation and upscaling of business.

The scheme called Business-to-Start-ups has taken off with a round table attended by representatives of 25 industry associations and those from a wide range of industries.

Sesssions

The deliberations were led by M. Sivasankar, Principal Secretary, Electronics and IT, and Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM. Representatives of various business and industry forums including GTech, CII, TiE Kerala, Great Malabar Initiative, Malabar Chamber of Commerce, Calicut Management Association, BPCL and HLL Lifecare Ltd were among those present at the programme.

Advertising

Advertising

KSUM has also started a series of sessions called Reverse Pitching for industries to present their problems before start-ups. The focus of these sessions will be various services including software solutions required by traditional, small and medium industries, and business strategies to market their products. Details of the programme are available at https://singlewindow. startupmission.in.