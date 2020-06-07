Kerala

KSUM project for start-up upscaling

It is called Business-to-Start-ups

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has launched a project to facilitate the support of start-ups to industries for technological upgradation and upscaling of business.

The scheme called Business-to-Start-ups has taken off with a round table attended by representatives of 25 industry associations and those from a wide range of industries.

Sesssions

The deliberations were led by M. Sivasankar, Principal Secretary, Electronics and IT, and Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM. Representatives of various business and industry forums including GTech, CII, TiE Kerala, Great Malabar Initiative, Malabar Chamber of Commerce, Calicut Management Association, BPCL and HLL Lifecare Ltd were among those present at the programme.

KSUM has also started a series of sessions called Reverse Pitching for industries to present their problems before start-ups. The focus of these sessions will be various services including software solutions required by traditional, small and medium industries, and business strategies to market their products. Details of the programme are available at https://singlewindow. startupmission.in.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 11:31:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ksum-project-for-start-up-upscaling/article31774353.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY