KSUM partners with NIELIT Calicut to foster innovation in start-up ecosystem

Start-ups having KSUM unique ID (UID) can access NIELIT’s cutting-edge facilities at waived rates

Published - July 25, 2024 06:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika along with Director of NIELIT Calicut Pratap Kumar S. after signing an MoU in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has entered into a collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), Calicut, for fostering innovation and scientific research among start-ups in the IT, electronics and communication sectors.

An autonomous body of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, NIELIT is involved in education, training, research and development and consultancy in IT and electronics.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika and NIELIT Calicut Director Pratap Kumar S. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram.

As per the MoU, which also aims at promoting entrepreneurship, start-ups having KSUM unique ID (UID) can access NIELIT’s cutting-edge facilities at waived rates, which will help them leverage advanced resources for scaling up.

Mr. Anoop said the partnership will help to nurture technological innovation as start-ups can tap into NIELIT’s extensive technical capabilities, including consultancy services in electronics design, software development, cyber security, networking, drone technologies, and more.

The MoU also aims at empowering start-ups by providing access to state-of-the-art laboratories equipped with essential hardware, software resources and research facilities necessary for hands-on training, prototype development, and testing of innovative applications.

NIELIT Calicut has five laboratories, equipped with the latest systems and development tools relating to embedded systems, drones and cyber security, VLSI, IT, product design and process control and instrumentation.

