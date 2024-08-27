ADVERTISEMENT

KSUM organises roadshow ahead of Huddle Global 2024

Published - August 27, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram  

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram

ADVERTISEMENT

Building the tempo for India’s major start-up convergence Huddle Global 2024, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) organised a roadshow at Technopark here on Tuesday to promote awareness about the event slated for November.

The roadshow, the third in a row of three such curtain-raisers, was aimed to attract participants, start-ups, investors and partners to the three-day Huddle Global 2024, to be hosted in a beach-side village near the State capital from November 28. The first two roadshows were held at Kochi and Kozhikode respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika made a detailed presentation on Huddle Global at the event. GTech Secretary Sreekumar V also spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Start-up founders shared their experience about the previous editions of Huddle Global. Panel discussions addressing local start-up challenges, success stories, opportunities for networking, investment and global market access were also held.

For registration, visit: https://huddleglobal.co.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US