KSUM organises roadshow ahead of Huddle Global 2024

Thiruvananthapuram

Building the tempo for India’s major start-up convergence Huddle Global 2024, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) organised a roadshow at Technopark here on Tuesday to promote awareness about the event slated for November.

The roadshow, the third in a row of three such curtain-raisers, was aimed to attract participants, start-ups, investors and partners to the three-day Huddle Global 2024, to be hosted in a beach-side village near the State capital from November 28. The first two roadshows were held at Kochi and Kozhikode respectively.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika made a detailed presentation on Huddle Global at the event. GTech Secretary Sreekumar V also spoke.

Start-up founders shared their experience about the previous editions of Huddle Global. Panel discussions addressing local start-up challenges, success stories, opportunities for networking, investment and global market access were also held.

For registration, visit: https://huddleglobal.co.in.