KSUM offers grant to companies that have women with over 50% stake

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 24, 2022 22:21 IST

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on Saturday announced grants worth ₹108 lakh for nine budding companies which have women holding more than half the stake. 

The start-ups selected for the productisation grant of ₹12 lakh each are Hello AI Labs, Phonologix Health Solutions, Linsys Innovations, Bylin MedTech, Varsya Eco Solutions, Docker Vision LLP, Iraah Loom International, Redhap, and Suee Store LLP. 

The names were announced at the close of the ‘Women Startup Summit 4.0, 2022’ that featured 30 sessions handled by 80 experts, with over 500 delegates. The conclave was virtually inaugurated by Health Minister Veena George in the presence of actor Remya Nambeesan. 

Surya Thankam S., Manager (Innovation, Financing and Procurement), KSUM, said the grants would give a “mighty push” to the nodal agency’s efforts towards bringing in gender equality in entrepreneurship in the State. 

