ADVERTISEMENT

KSUM launches scheme for SC/ST entrepreneurs

August 17, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has commenced registration for the Startup City project, jointly launched by the KSUM and State government’s empowerment initiative Unnathi to support entrepreneurs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs).

The aspiring entrepreneurs from the SC/STs can avail a wide range of support and facilities under the scheme by submitting Expression of Interest (EoI) relating to their projects.

The Startup City project is exclusively meant for supporting candidates from the SC/STs to set up or expand enterprises. Those who are planning to start ventures or industry and seeking incubation and mentorship through the Startup City can register.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The selected entrepreneurs will receive financial assistance, expert mentorship, business establishment and development assistance. The Startup City will provide incubation facilities and support for entrepreneurial ventures promoted by entrepreneurs from SC/ST in multiple sectors. 

Registration link: https://bit.ly/ksumstartupcity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US