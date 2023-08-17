HamberMenu
KSUM launches scheme for SC/ST entrepreneurs

August 17, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has commenced registration for the Startup City project, jointly launched by the KSUM and State government’s empowerment initiative Unnathi to support entrepreneurs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs).

The aspiring entrepreneurs from the SC/STs can avail a wide range of support and facilities under the scheme by submitting Expression of Interest (EoI) relating to their projects.

The Startup City project is exclusively meant for supporting candidates from the SC/STs to set up or expand enterprises. Those who are planning to start ventures or industry and seeking incubation and mentorship through the Startup City can register.

The selected entrepreneurs will receive financial assistance, expert mentorship, business establishment and development assistance. The Startup City will provide incubation facilities and support for entrepreneurial ventures promoted by entrepreneurs from SC/ST in multiple sectors. 

Registration link: https://bit.ly/ksumstartupcity.

