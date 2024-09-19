ADVERTISEMENT

KSUM invites EoI to offer services to start-ups

Published - September 19, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Project involves engaging CA/CS, legal and patent support firms to provide essential professional services to start-ups

The Hindu Bureau

With the aim of enhancing the ease of doing business for start-ups in Kerala, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from providers of a range of professional services, including chartered accountancy and legal firms, as part of its initiative under the Startup Commons Hub programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project involves engaging chartered accountancy/company secretary (CA/CS), legal, and patent support firms to provide essential professional services to start-ups in different areas, including company registration and ROC filing and other registrations, documentation/agreement services, expert advisory, and HR recruitment. 

Under the initiative, start-ups can access professional services at minimal cost, besides reducing their time and effort on administrative and legal processes. It aims at strengthening the start-up ecosystem by enhancing the ease of doing business for start-ups, according to a pressnote issued by the KSUM.

ADVERTISEMENT

The selection of companies will be based on experience, area of expertise and industry reputation. The selected firms will be appointed for a contractual period of one year. They have to maintain a presence at the KSUM co-working centres located in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For registration, visit: https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/pages/startup-commons.

Last date of registration is October 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US