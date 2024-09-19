GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSUM invites EoI to offer services to start-ups

Project involves engaging CA/CS, legal and patent support firms to provide essential professional services to start-ups

Published - September 19, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

With the aim of enhancing the ease of doing business for start-ups in Kerala, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from providers of a range of professional services, including chartered accountancy and legal firms, as part of its initiative under the Startup Commons Hub programme.

The project involves engaging chartered accountancy/company secretary (CA/CS), legal, and patent support firms to provide essential professional services to start-ups in different areas, including company registration and ROC filing and other registrations, documentation/agreement services, expert advisory, and HR recruitment. 

Under the initiative, start-ups can access professional services at minimal cost, besides reducing their time and effort on administrative and legal processes. It aims at strengthening the start-up ecosystem by enhancing the ease of doing business for start-ups, according to a pressnote issued by the KSUM.

The selection of companies will be based on experience, area of expertise and industry reputation. The selected firms will be appointed for a contractual period of one year. They have to maintain a presence at the KSUM co-working centres located in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

For registration, visit: https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/pages/startup-commons.

Last date of registration is October 15.

