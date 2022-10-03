KSUM invites applications for Research Incubation Programme 

Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited applications for the Research Incubation Programme (RINP) that seeks to translate research-driven innovations into commercially viable technologies.

The programme, in association with Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, will provide the selected applicants with a start-up grant of up to ₹5 lakh. The aim is to generate more start-ups from the research community. The last date for applications is October 7.

Research scholars/post-doctoral fellows/faculty members, and alumni of universities as well as colleges, scientists and post-graduates who have completed final-year projects from Kerala are eligible to apply.

Major focus areas of the programme include life sciences/biotechnology, healthcare, medical device technology, water conservation, environment, climatic change, nanotechnology, food and agriculture, fisheries, assistive technologies, energy/renewables, value addition/waste management, pharmaceutical science, business, tourism, artificial intelligence, machine learning, engineering, and rural technology.

For registration, visit: bit.ly/RINP-MGU.

For more details, visit: bit.ly/RINP-GUIDELINES or contact 9400039634.